First referral unit, eye OPD opens at health centre in Ambala City

Former Minister of State and BJP leader Aseem Goel on Sunday inaugurated a first referral unit (FRU) and an eye OPD, at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Chaurmastpur village in Ambala.

Ambala Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Beri, National Health Mission Director Dr Virender Yadav and several other officials were present on the occasion. While addressing the gathering, the former minister congratulated all women present on International Women’s Day, and said the daughters were proving their mettle in every field and they were truly divine.

He also said it was a matter of pride for all, especially the people of this area, that the first referral unit and OPD had been inaugurated at the CHC. This FRU would benefit pregnant women who needed a cesarean section, it could be performed here. They will get all facilities here. The residents of the area have also received the gift of an eye OPD. The OPD services will be available twice a week. Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Beri is herself a senior ophthalmologist and she will also provide her services here for two hours every third Saturday of the week, which will benefit the people here.

Goyal also said on this occasion that along with these facilities, a blood storage unit would also be available here, the process for which was underway and this facility would soon be available to the public.

CM Nayab Singh Saini has announced in the Assembly session to further upgrade eight CHCs in the state, including the Chaurmastpur CHC. The CHC will soon get a newborn special care unit. The medical facilities have become stronger and more robust in the state. The target is to install FRUs in 122 CHCs in the state, of which this facility has been provided in 98 CHCs, including the Chaurmastpur CHC.

He announced that a budget of Rs 5 crore would be spent on the development works at the Primary Health Centre in Naggal village. The Naneola PHC will also receive all necessary medical facilities. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the former Minister of State presented certificates of appreciation to the nursing staff.