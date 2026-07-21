First spell of rain floods Sirsa, traffic hit; farmers relieved

The season’s first heavy monsoon rain brought much-needed relief to farmers but threw normal life out of gear in Sirsa on Tuesday, with large parts of the city submerged after nearly four hours of continuous rainfall.

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While light showers were recorded during the night, heavy rain from early morning left roads waterlogged, disrupted traffic and exposed the city’s poor drainage system. According to official data, Sirsa received 58 mm of rainfall, followed by Kalanwali (36 mm), Panjuana (15 mm) and Rori (4 mm).

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Areas where pipeline work and road digging were underway witnessed severe waterlogging, leaving several vehicles stranded. Water levels of up to 1.5 ft were reported on many roads, forcing motorists to take longer routes. Several e-rickshaws, motorcycles and auto-rickshaws broke down, with drivers seen pushing their vehicles through flooded streets.

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The worst-affected areas included the Bus Stand, Parshuram Chowk, Janata Bhawan Road, Suratgaria Bazaar and Rori Bazaar. Passengers at the bus stand were seen carrying their shoes in their hands while wading through water. The approach road to the bus stand and National College remained virtually blocked for hours.

The traffic police personnel were seen managing congestion in slippers because of the high water level on roads. Markets also witnessed poor footfall as customers stayed away due to flooded streets.

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Following the waterlogging, Municipal Council chairman Veer Shanti Swaroop, along with officials, employees and contractors, inspected affected areas, including the STP point at Arorvansh Chowk. He directed officials to ensure the quick removal of water and said the civic body’s teams were working on the ground to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja alleged that the first spell of monsoon had exposed the government’s claims of development. She said poor roads, blocked sewer lines and inadequate drainage had caused widespread inconvenience. Selja said she had repeatedly urged the state government to improve Sirsa’s roads and drainage infrastructure, but little action had been taken.

Congress district president Santosh Beniwal also criticised the government, alleging that even after spending crores on the stormwater drainage project, the city was flooded after the first heavy rain. She demanded a permanent solution to the recurring waterlogging problem.

Meanwhile, Rain braught relief to Sirsa farmers.The first monsoon rain of the season brought much-needed relief to the farmers across Sirsa after a prolonged dry spell. Good rainfall was recorded in Dabwali, Ellenabad, Kalanwali, Rania and Nathusari Chopta. The farmers welcomed the showers but said more rain was needed to benefit paddy and other crops.