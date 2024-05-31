First time in 20 yrs, no re-polling in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

A new record has been set in Haryana’s as for the first time in 20 years, there has been no re-polling anywhere in the state. The Election Commission has also lauded Haryana’s efforts for conducting fair and transparent voting.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said during the 2004 LS poll, re-polling took place on May 12, at 11 polling stations in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sonepat, Faridabad, and Bhiwani LS constituencies. Similarly, in the 2009 LS poll, re-polling occurred at the Sirsa constituency on May 13.

The CEO said during the 2014 LS elections, re-polling occurred on May 15, at eight polling stations in the Gurgaon LS constituency, while in the 2019 LS poll, re-polling occurred in the Faridabad LS constituency on May 19. This time, there was no need for a re-polling anywhere.

