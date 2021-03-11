First Tiranga Park set up in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 12

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, the first Tiranga Park was set up in the city by the district administration. This park has been constructed with the support of the M3M Foundation at the Swatantrata Senani Bhawan located at the Civil Lines, Gurugram.

In the park, 75 national flags of 12-ft height have been installed on the 75th anniversary of Independence. The park was inaugurated today by the Union Minister of State, Rao Inderjit Singh.

On the occasion, birthdays of 75 children from the city, who were born on August 15, were celebrated by cutting a cake and making the day even more special.

“The key agenda behind all initiatives is to make our younger generation aware of our Tricolour, its evolution and importance. Our aim is that every time a youngster holds the flag, his heart should be filled with pride and honour,” said Singh.

