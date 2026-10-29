First youth, now minor girl goes missing in Fatehabad love marriage case

In a fresh twist to a love marriage case, a 21-year-old man who allegedly married a minor girl has gone missing after visiting the Bhuna police station, and the girl has now also disappeared. The 14-year-old girl reportedly went missing from the office of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) during a counselling session on Tuesday.

According to information, Sunny, a resident of the Bhattu area, allegedly took the girl from a village in the Bhuna area on October 4. The two reportedly got married at a temple in Sirsa.

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On October 20, they appeared at the Bhuna police station, where members of both families held a meeting. During the proceedings, the girl’s family produced documents claiming she was a minor. The following day, she was sent to a One Stop Centre in Fatehabad for five days.

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Meanwhile, Sunny’s family alleged that he went missing after reaching the police station. The police, however, maintained that he had been sent home with his family. His whereabouts remain unknown.

On Tuesday, the girl was brought to the CWC office for counselling. According to CWC chairperson Charu, she left the premises on the pretext of going to the washroom and did not return.

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The girl’s family later visited the One Stop Centre and expressed anger over the incident. On Wednesday, they met Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar and submitted a complaint seeking action against the Bhuna police and the One Stop Centre in-charge.

The family has demanded that the girl be traced immediately. Meanwhile, the Fatehabad police have registered a case based on the CWC’s complaint and launched a search for the missing girl.