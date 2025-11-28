Fish farming on rise as high-return rural enterprise

Haryana’s fisheries sector is undergoing a quiet yet decisive transformation, steadily expanding in scale, ambition and economic impact. What was once considered a supplementary occupation for rural families has, in recent years, evolved into a key pillar of the state’s agricultural economy.

The shift is visible across districts where new ponds are being constructed, modern technologies adopted and supportive infrastructure strengthened, broadening the possibilities of aquaculture. In 2024–25, the state brought 58,293 acres under fish and shrimp farming. This year’s progress has been equally encouraging: by September 2025, 51,445 acres had already been covered against a target of 59,397.50 acres.

Production figures mirror this upward trend. Haryana harvested 2.32 lakh metric tonnes of fish and shrimp in 2024–25 and has set a target of 2.48 lakh metric tonnes for the current year, of which 1.40 lakh metric tonnes has already been achieved.

Enhanced funding has supported new training programmes, investments in technology and diversification, particularly into white shrimp (vannamei) farming. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has further accelerated growth across the sector.

Fish farming is now widely viewed as a high-return enterprise that provides farmers with stable income and a viable alternative to traditional crops, especially in areas with challenging soil or water conditions.

Deepak Kumar Saini, Fisheries Officer, Yamunanagar, said the area under fish culture, across both panchayat and private ponds, stood at 409 hectares in the district this year (April to October 2025). “There are 366 ponds being used for fish production in the district. A total of 219 farmers, including men and women, are engaged in fish farming, and they have produced about 1,159 metric tonnes of fish so far,” he said.

At a recent exhibition in Radaur, progressive farmers showcased innovations including biofloc systems and improved feed management, expressing confidence in the sector’s trajectory.

Sumer Chand, a fish farmer from Kashmir Garh village, said fish farming was “a good profession” and urged others to adopt it as it could “help to at least double their income”. He added that the government should provide subsidised electricity for fish farming, similar to agricultural fields and allot space in fish markets to farmers so they could sell directly without middlemen.

“Besides increasing the subsidy amount being provided to fish producers for different works, the government should also provide fish seed of more varieties,” he said. He called for “maximum training sessions” to help farmers expand their enterprises. “No chemicals are used to produce fish; therefore, the fish is a completely pure product to eat,” he added.

Haryana Fisheries Minister Shyam Singh Rana told The Tribune that the sector was witnessing “remarkable progress” driven by sustained investment, scientific intervention and rising farmer interest. He said the coming years would likely see even stronger growth as new infrastructure becomes operational, training expands and modern practices replace traditional methods.

“For many rural families, the fisheries sector is no longer just an auxiliary activity; it is emerging as a dependable, profitable and increasingly modern profession that is reshaping the rural economy of Haryana,” he said. He added that expanded hatchery capacity, improved seed quality and efforts to increase stocking density had also contributed to the surge.