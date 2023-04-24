Five arrested for ‘defrauding’ 91-year-old of Rs 80 lakh in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 23

A team of the local cyber police station have arrested five members of a gang for allegedly defrauding a 91-year-old resident of Rs 80.43 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused.

ACP Pooja Vashist said today that Honey Mehta, Amit, Ankit, Sumant and Ajay were nabbed after raids at various places recently after a case was registered on April 11. She said the accused, who belonged to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, cheated Yash Dev Puri, a retired man, of Rs 80.43 lakh on the pretext of doubling his investment money.

She said the complainant, who lives alone, was contacted by the accused and allegedly lured into investing in a scheme with an assurance that his money would be doubled in a certain time period. The accused sent him forged documents of the RBI, Sebi and the IT Department to win his confidence, making him transfer the amount to their bank accounts in instalments.

The man lodged a complaint with the cyber cell after he suspected foul play. “A police team carried out raids at the hideouts of the suspects on the basis of technical surveillance and other inputs, leading to the arrest of the accused within a week’s time,” said the police officer.

The police have recovered Rs 1.40 lakh, eight mobile phones and 11 SIM cards from the accused. Ankit, Amit and Honey are in judicial custody after initial interrogation and Sumant and Ajay have been taken on police remand.