Five arrested for murder in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 2

Gurugram police arrested five persons for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old man. The incident took place at Sector 46 on December 31. The accused reportedly had an old enmity with the victim. The CCTV footage of the brutal beating has gone viral.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ganga Ram alias Buddhu, Manjit, Ashish, Yashu and Karan Saini. The accused will be produced in the city court tomorrow, the police said.

“In the preliminary investigation, the accused claimed that he had an old enmity with the deceased. The accused is being in police custody and efforts are being made to recover the vehicle and arrest other persons involved in the crime,” Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime) said.

Sonu Kumar, a native of Palwal was attacked by eight persons at around 2.45 pm on Saturday. They attacked Sonu with sticks and iron rods and then fled away from the spot. Sonu was seriously injured and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The deceased postmortem was conducted on Sunday but his family members refused to take the body. The police handed over the body to kin after the five accused were arrested.

“We are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused,” added ACP Sangwan.