With the arrests of five suspects, the Kaithal police have claimed to have solved the murder of a sadhu (monk) at the Baba Rajpuri dera at Baba Ladana village in the district within an hour of receiving information about the incident.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Shiv Shankar Puri, alias Rakesh. As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased had arrived at the dera around two months back from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh and was staying with the dera’s main Mahant, Duj Puri. The arrested suspects have been identified as Mahant Duj Puri, his disciple Lavkesh Puri, Hoshiar Singh, Rajat and Ravi, alias Bhola, residents of Baba Ladana, said Sushil Parkash, DSP.

Advertisement

The police said preliminary questioning indicated that a dispute had taken place over Shiv Shankar Puri entering the chamber of Mahant Duj Puri. The dispute allegedly escalated, following which the accused tied up Shiv Shankar Puri and assaulted him. He subsequently succumbed to the injuries, he added.

Advertisement

After receiving information about the death at the dera in the village, police teams comprising Sadar SHO Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, CIA-1 in-charge Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh and Anti-Vehicle Theft staff in-charge Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar along with other police officials reached the spot, inspected the crime scene and started preliminary investigations. Some monks present at the dera were detained for questioning.

A case was registered on the complaint of Baba Ladana village sarpanch Gurnam under relevant sections pertaining to murder at the Sadar police station, he said, adding that further investigation is being done.