Five arrested in two murder cases in Dabwali

The Dabwali police have arrested five accused in two separate murder cases. Three arrests have been made in the murder of Lovepreet Singh over a land dispute and an attack on his father. Two others, who had been absconding for a month in the murder of Hari Singh and an attack on his brother Gurpal Singh at Tilokewala village, have also been arrested. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lalit Kumar shared the details during a press conference at the Kalanwali police station on Saturday.

The DSP said Lovepreet Singh was allegedly murdered following a family land dispute in the Kalanwali area. His father was also attacked in the incident. Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and collected evidence. Based on a complaint filed by Nazam Singh, a case was registered.

A joint team of the CIA Kalanwali and Kalanwali police arrested three accused, identified as Gurlal Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Tarsem Singh. The police also recovered a damaged vehicle, an axe, a stick and other items linked to the case. The accused will be produced in court to seek police remand for further questioning.

In the second case, the police arrested Kuldeep Singh and Pargat Singh, who had been absconding since the murder of Hari Singh on September 28, 2026. Singh was killed on Dadu Road in Tilokewala village, while his brother Gurpal Singh was injured in the attack. The police said the murder was linked to an old rivalry.

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During investigation, the police recovered two illegal .32-bore pistols, one live cartridge and a licensed 12-bore double-barrel gun from the accused.

The DSP said investigations in both cases were continuing and the police teams were conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects. Further legal action would be taken if the involvement of any other person came to light.