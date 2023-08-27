Five booked for licence fraud

Tribune News Service

Panipat, august 26

The issuing of a learner’s driving licence fraudulently has been exposed here after an inquiry was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya. It was revealed in the inquiry that the clerks in connivance with agents issued a learner’s driving licence in May to a person, who had already gone to the USA in January.

Following the enquiry report, the police have booked five persons, including driving licence clerk and two computer operators of the licensing authority, at the mini secretariat here.

Dahiya received a complaint regarding an issuance of learning licence fraudulently. Following the complaint, Dahiya directed the SDM to probe into the matter.

The SDM constituted a three-member committee comprising Satbir Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Vikram Singh, Reader and Kashin Chawla, Junior Programmer to probe the matter in detail and report within a week. The committee submitted its report to the SDM.

As per the inquiry report, a learner’s licence for Amit of Nara village was issued on May 30 this year. The application was filed for learning licence on May 15 and licence fee of Rs 650 was deposited through debit card on May 30.

