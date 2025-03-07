DT
PT
Five cases settled in Lok Adalat organised on jail premises

Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:40 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
A lok adalat was organised on the premises of district jail, situated in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district.

The lok adalat was organised under the chairmanship of Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Kirti Vashisht.

As per available information, a total of seven cases were taken up in this lok adalat and five of them were settled by the CJM Kirti Vashisht.

The CJM also visited the jail barracks on the occasion.

He also enquired about the quality of facilities such as health, food and other things being given to the jail inmates.

He gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned regarding awareness about the rights of prisoners.

On the occasion, Deputy Jail Superintendent Bhupinder Kumar, Assistant Legal Aid defence counsels Nikhil Sharma and Muktesh Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of DLSA Ravinder Kumar and other jail employees were also present.

tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper