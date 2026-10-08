Five cyber fraudsters arrested for duping Sonepat man of Rs 6L

With the arrest of five persons, the Sonepat police claimed to have busted a gang cyber of fraudsters who duped a city resident of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of updating his insurance policy.

The accused have been identified as Suvaib, alias Sameer, a resident of Bhapra in Samalkha, presently living in a rented accommodation at Dutta Colony in Panipat; Dev, alias Deva, and Sachin, both residents of Samalkha, Avi of Subhash Chowk in Charkhi Dadri and Rahul of Murthal in Sonepat district.

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The police have also recovered seven mobile phones from the possession of the accused and frozen Rs 2.30 lakh of the defrauded amount.

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The police produced the accused before the court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Vishal, a resident of Prabhu Nagar, in his complaint to the cyber crime cell said he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person on September 14. The caller, who identified himself as Abhay, an employee of Bharti Axa Life insurance company, lured Vishal into updating his policy.

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After that, the complainant purportedly received two emails from the insurance company, in which the company said two loans had been sanctioned against these policies.

The accused, however, changed the complainant’s personnel information, got sanctioned the loans against his two policies and transferred Rs 5.99 lakh to some other bank accounts.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had transferred the money to other accounts through three transactions worth Rs 1.99 lakh each.

Following the complaint, the cyber cell registered a case and began a probe into the matter.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, in-charge of cyber cell, along with his team nabbed all five accused and recovered seven mobile phones and Rs 2.30 lakh of the defrauded amount.