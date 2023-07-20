Five dengue cases reported in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 19

Five cases of dengue were reported in Yamunanagar district today. The administration has reserved dengue wards in all the district hospitals and it is also conducting free check-up camps. The administration has undertaken fogging in areas from where the cases were reported.

The Deputy Civil Surgeon, Yamunanagar, Dr Sushila Saini, confirmed that so far five positive cases had been reported in the district. “The hospitals are all set with dengue wards, and if needed, platelets shall be provided to patients free of cost,” said Dr Sushila.

She said after the flood, diseases like dengue and chikungunya were expected. Therefore, announcements to take precautions were made in urban and rural areas. “Friday shall be observed as ‘dry day’ in government offices and Sunday in homes to check that the respective areas are dry and there is no stagnant water,” she added.

