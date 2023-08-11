Five from Gujarat killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, August 10

Five persons from Gujarat were killed in a crash involving a car and a heavy vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway today. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish, Parshil, Mukesh, Bharat Singh and Hansraj, all from Gujarat.

The mishap took place early in the morning when the victims were going to Chandigarh from Gujarat in the car. Jagdish, Parshil, Mukesh and Hansraj reportedly died on the spot while Bharat Singh suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Bahadurgarh, from where he was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, in a critical condition, said sources.

“Bharat Singh succumbed to his injuries at the PGIMS. Efforts are on to ascertain the details of the heavy vehicle,” said a police official. The driver of the heavy vehicle fled the spot.

