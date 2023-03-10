Five get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 9

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Parashar on Thursday awarded life sentence to five persons, including a woman, for murdering a youth by assaulting him with sharp-edged weapons in 2019 in the city. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict.

The matter was reported to the police on February 8, 2019. Som Singh of Lakshmi Nagar said in his complaint that his 26-year-old son Puneet was a driver. He was at home on the night of February 7 when Ankit of Lakshmi Nagar and Sandeep of Garhi Brahmanan came and took his son along. Sagar of Lakshmi Nagar came to him at 10.30 pm and told that Amit, his wife Reena, Sachin, Sandeep and Ankit were beating his son. He immediately reached there and found his son lying on the floor, added the complainant.

A case was registered against the five suspects at the City police station.