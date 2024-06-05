Five get life term in 2017 murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 4

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Virender Malik on Tuesday sentenced five accused, including two women, to life imprisonment for killing a man after kidnapping him in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 48,000 each on the five convicts.

On March 20, 2017, the police received information that a man was kidnapped in a car. The team of the Crime Unit, Palam Vihar, chased the car and arrested three accused — Mahesh of Lakdiya village in Jhajjar, Gaurav Rohilla of Rohtak and Sachin of Hisar.

The police also recovered three pistols and cartridges from them. While searching the car, the police found the body of the kidnapped person, Hisar resident Lala Saini. An FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

The police also arrested two women — Tanu (alias Guddi) of Bahadurgarh and Rekha (alias Anjali) of Narela in Delhi — involved in the murder.

“On the basis of the evidence and witnesses given by the police, the court on Tuesday declared all the five accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment,” said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

