Five held for extortion bid in gangster’s name

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 1

With the arrest of five persons, the Panipat police have claimed to have solved a case of extortion.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from a trader in the name of gangster Person (alias Lambu) of Sewah village.

DSP (Headquarters) Dharambir Kharab said those arrested were identified as Gulshan of Insar market, Sonu of Rajeev Colony, Sumit of Hansi, Ravinder and Devender of Sirsa district.

The accused allegedly demanded money from businessman Joginder (alias Raju Chawla) of Ramesh Nagar in the Tehsil Camp area three days ago. Gulshan and his associates intended to use the extortion money to repay the debt incurred due to betting and gambling.

In his complaint to the Tehsil Camp police, Raju Chawla said he received a call from an unknown number and the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh in the name of gangster Person. Following the complaint, the police lodged a case against unidentified persons.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gulshan had lost lakhs in gambling and betting. He knew gangster Person was in jail and that he could extort money from Raju in the gangster’s name. The accused would be produced in a court tomorrow, the DSP said.