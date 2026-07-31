Five held in Kaithal for drug trafficking, one injured in gunfire

Five people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Haryana's Kaithal district, with one of the accused being apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with police near the Sirsa Branch Canal bridge in the Faral area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

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According to the police, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a group had arrived in Faral village to supply narcotics. Acting on the information, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan set up a checkpoint near the village at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

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When police signalled a suspicious car to stop, its occupants allegedly rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to flee. However, their vehicle developed a technical fault after entering nearby fields, following which three occupants were arrested on the spot.

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The arrested men were identified as Amit, a resident of Badsikri Kala village in Kaithal district; Deepak, a resident of Kheri Masania village in Jind district; and Vishar, a resident of Mator village in Kaithal district. Police later arrested Gurdeep, another resident of Mator village, after chasing him, a Kaithal police spokesperson said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Prakash reached the spot and supervised the search of the vehicle. During the search, police recovered 48.35 grams of heroin from the car, the spokesperson added.

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Police continued the search for the fifth accused. At around 11 p.m., Sandeep, also a resident of Mator village, was spotted near the Sirsa Branch Canal bridge in the Faral area. A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell led by Sub-Inspector Pardeep asked him to surrender, but he allegedly opened fire on the police while attempting to escape.

Police returned fire, injuring Sandeep in the left leg. During the exchange, another bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Pardeep, who escaped unhurt, the police spokesperson said.

The injured accused was arrested and shifted to the District Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, DSP Ramesh Chander told reporters.

“A case has been registered at Pundri police station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is under way,” he said.

During preliminary interrogation, the five accused allegedly admitted that the recovered heroin belonged to all of them. They told investigators they purchased heroin and sold it at higher prices to drug users in different areas. They also allegedly admitted that after spotting the police checkpoint, they instructed Sandeep, who was driving the car, to escape at any cost. Acting on their instructions, he deliberately rammed the vehicle into the police car, the DSP said.

The DSP added that the investigation revealed Sandeep has five criminal cases registered against him, including cases of theft and rape. Gurdeep has three cases registered against him under the Arms Act, as well as for drug trafficking and assault. Amit has two criminal cases registered against him, while Vishar has one case related to assault.