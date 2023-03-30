Five, including 4 of Punjab family, killed in road mishap in Haryana's Sirsa

Hisar, March 30
Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed in a road mishap involving two cars near Nirankari Bhawan on the Sardulgarh road in Sirsa town on Thursday evening.
According to information, the victims have been identified as Gurtej Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and two children – Guntej (7) and six months old Sukhjat—who were residents of Sardulgarh town in Mansa district of Punjab.
Rahul, 20, who was driving another car, also died in the mishap. Three others including Kanwaldeep Kaur (13), Ranjeet and Mohit (both aged 20) also got seriously injured in the mishap.
The sources said that Rahul, a resident of Ballabgarh inFaridabad, who was a student, was driving a Skoda car at high speed which rammed into another car, Alto, coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so strong that a crane was called in to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the two cars.
