Five killed in car collision in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 30

Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed in a road mishap involving two cars near Nirankari Bhawan on the Sardulgarh road in Sirsa town this evening.

The victims were identified as residents of Sardulgarh town in Mansa district of Punjab. They were Gurtej Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and two children, Guntej (7) and six-month-old Sukhjat.

Rahul, 20, who was driving another car, also died in the mishap. Kanwaldeep Kaur,13, Ranjeet and Mohit (both aged 20), were injured seriously in the mishap.

Sources said Rahul, a resident of Ballabgarh in Faridabad, who was a student, was driving a Skoda car at high speed, which rammed into the other car Alto coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so strong that a crane was called in to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the two cars.

One of the injured, Kanwaldeep Kaur, was riding with the family of Gurtej, who were going to their native Sardulgarh village, while three persons, including Rahul, were riding in the Skoda car.