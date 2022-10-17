Five killed in Hisar accident

Hisar, October 16
Five persons were killed in a road mishap involving a truck, car and a motorcycle near Baas village on the Jind-Bhiwani road tonight. The deceased have been identified as Dolly, Sahil, Rajni and Radhey — who were travelling in a car — and another person who was riding the motorcycle.
Sources said the truck was going towards Jind, while the car was bound for Bhiwani. The truck rammed into the car and the
motorcycle. Two other persons riding the motorcycle also suffered serious injuries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...
All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...