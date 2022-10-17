Five killed in Hisar accident

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 16

Five persons were killed in a road mishap involving a truck, car and a motorcycle near Baas village on the Jind-Bhiwani road tonight. The deceased have been identified as Dolly, Sahil, Rajni and Radhey — who were travelling in a car — and another person who was riding the motorcycle.

Sources said the truck was going towards Jind, while the car was bound for Bhiwani. The truck rammed into the car and the

motorcycle. Two other persons riding the motorcycle also suffered serious injuries.

