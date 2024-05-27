Five killed in road mishap in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 26

Five persons were killed while three others suffered serious injuries after the SUV they were travelling in fell into a deep roadside nullah and overturned on a bypass road in Hisar town today.

The victims, who belonged to same family from Sirsa and Bhatinda districts, were on their way to Hansi when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Satpal, Ravi Singh, Gagar Singh, his wife Madhu and his brother Ranjit Singh.

Three others, including Tarsem Singh, his wife Geetu and another woman Dimple suffered serious injuries. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Hisar. According to information, the accident occurred when the driver of the SUV took a sharp turn in an attempt to avoid a collision with a truck near a turn in Sector 27 on a bypass road here.

The police rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital with the help of some locals.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Sirsa