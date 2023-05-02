Five killed in road mishap in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 1

Five persons were killed and five suffered serious injuries when two cars fell into a ditch along the roadside near Jhansal village in Hanumangarh district at the entrance to the Adampur-Badhra road across Haryana border last night.

The victims, hailing from different villages of Haryana, were travelling in two cars and going to a religious place in Rajasthan.

According to the police, the cars were at a high speed and the drivers lost control of the vehicles at a sharp curve on the road. The cars fell into the ditch, resulting in the tragedy.

The five dead have been identified as Chatar Singh, Vikas, Sachin, Rajan and Narender. The injured have been taken to Hisar and admitted to medical college in Agroha town of the district.