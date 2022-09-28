Five MC officials, contractor booked for irregularities in Barwala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 27

In a case of irregularities in the installation of streetlights in Barwala, a case was registered against five officials of the municipal council (MC), including president Promila Badal, secretary Mohan Lal, engineer Jaiveer, junior engineer Dharamvir, electricity inspector Sandeep Kumar, and contractor Mukesh Kumar today.

The police said the matter was taken up at a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee by that JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag on September 21. The committee chairman, Power Minister Ranjit Singh, directed the district administration to conduct an inquiry in the matter and take necessary action.

A three-member committee comprising Joint Commissioner Belina, Additional Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Hooda and Senior Accounts Officer Baljit Singh conducted an inquiry on the 10-point charges levelled in the complaint. An FIR was registered under Sections 420, 406, 409 and 120 B of the IPC.

Indicting the MC officials, the committee submitted its report, stating that the officials had committed several irregularities in the installation of streetlights and had not followed the terms of a refloated tender.

According to the report, the MC had prepared an estimate of Rs 1 crore 52,000 in January 2019 for setting up streetlights on the main road of the Barwala city, which was approved by the administration. However, this estimate was revised to Rs 3.98 crore in September 2019, violating the work order.

As per the Municipal Works Rules, project estimate can be revised only up to 10 per cent of the initial amount. If it exceeds the figure, the tender is supposed to be refloated. Moreover, the report revealed that 97% of the payment for the tender was done only on the basis of monitoring and inspection, without any third-party report. As per the rules, 75% payment is supposed to be given to the agency/firm, before the third-party report is released, and the remaining 25% payment must be done after receiving the final report.

#Hisar