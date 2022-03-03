Five-member SIT to probe pupil's suicide

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 2

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the alleged suicide by a Class X student of a private school here recently.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the five member SIT would be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Central), who would monitor the day-to-day progress in the matter.

“Keeping in view of the sensitivity of the case, the SIT has been formed to ensure a fair and speedy investigation in the matter,” said Sube Singh, PRO Police.

The victim, Aarvey Malhotra, had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the top floor of his residential society, located in Sector 81 here, on the night of February 24. He had charged the school authorities with ignoring his complaints regarding his bullying by some of the students and the alleged insulting behaviour by one of the teachers in the suicide note.

Aarti, mother of the victim, who is a teacher in the school, said her son had been dyslexic and went into depression after being insulted and denied help during the pre-board exam, which made him take the extreme step. A case under Section 396 of the IPC had been registered.