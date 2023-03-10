Five murdered on Holi in Delhi

New Delhi, March 9
A 32-year-old man who was beaten to death was among five persons murdered across Delhi on Holi.
On Wednesday, three people were also killed in two accidents in southwest and Shahdara districts.
In south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, a 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a fight. The police reached the spot and found Brijesh Kumar, a native of Khagriya in Bihar, dead.
A probe revealed that a person named Siddharth, who was known to Brijesh, went to buy shampoo at a nearby shop and had some altercation with a person there.
During the investigation, five people, including three juveniles, were apprehended. The two adults have been identified as Mehrauli residents Amit (18) and Narender (18), the police said.
In the second case, a man was allegedly shot dead in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area, the police said on Thursday.
The victim, Surender, ran a grocery store next to his house. The police are investigating if the murder was the result of an old enmity.
