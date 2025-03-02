DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Five nabbed for violating poll code

Five nabbed for violating poll code

The police have seized illicit weapons from five persons in the district in the past 24 hours . A spokesperson of the police department said that four rifles and a gun had been recovered from the five persons, identified as...
Tribune News Service
Palwal, Updated At : 02:51 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
The police have seized illicit weapons from five persons in the district in the past 24 hours .

A spokesperson of the police department said that four rifles and a gun had been recovered from the five persons, identified as Dinesh Chander of Mainpuri, Satyawan and Ram Rattan from Etawah district, and Rajiv Kumar and Jitender Singh from Kasganj district of UP. He said the suspects donning black uniforms were nabbed with the weapons while they were waiting for a vehicle near the Hathin road bypass in the district after the police raided the spot on the basis of tip-offs.

He said while their licences and weapons had been seized, they had been booked under relevant sections as this was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the civic body elections at Hathin subdivision. As many as 28 live cartridges have also been seized in

this connection.

