Five nabbed in Rs 14.77 crore cyber fraud case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 27

The Gurugram cyber police arrested five people who had cheated people of around Rs 14.77 crore through a cybercrime network with its tentacles spread across the country. A whopping 3,727 complaints have been found registered against the accused.

According to the police, Rs 31,000 cash, five mobile phones and two SIM cards were recovered from their possession. After examining the SIM cards and reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), it was found that a fraud of about Rs 14.77 crore had been committed by the accused across the country.

Siddhant Jain, DCP (Cyber), said a total of 3,727 complaints and 150 cases were registered against theaccused. Out of these, 10 cases are registered in Haryana with three registered in Gurugram. The accused were identified as Sanjay, Rohit, Rajan Thakur, Upendra and Rohit Shukla.

#cyber crime #Gurugram