Five new cath labs proposed in govt medical colleges, hospitals

Five new cath labs proposed in govt medical colleges, hospitals

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Sumita Misra on Thursday said Haryana’s health infrastructure was expanding rapidly, with over 91 per cent capital expenditure utilisation and seven new medical colleges under development across the state.

“Against an allocation of Rs 951.51 crore, Rs 866.96 crore has already been utilised, achieving a remarkable 91 per cent utilisation rate,” she said, adding that Rs 1,173.05 crore had been spent on revenue expenditure to ensure uninterrupted health services.

Dr Misra reviewed the progress of the University of Health Sciences at Kutail (Karnal) and medical colleges at Jind, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Sonepat (Khanpur Kalan) and Karnal.

A spokesperson said, “To further expand access, five new cath labs are proposed in government medical colleges and district hospitals.” He added that tenders for 10 MRI units had been completed and MRI services would soon be available in all 23 district hospitals.

Seventeen CT scan facilities are functional, with tenders finalised for four more. The Atal Cancer Care Centre at Ambala Cantt has been made operational, while tenders for PET Scan and SPECT facilities have been floated.

