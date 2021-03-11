Five of family get life term for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 23

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr DN Bhardwaj sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman and her two sons.

The incident happened on April 22, 2016, in Vikas Nagar Colony when a brawl broke out between neighbours.

The complaint was filed by Meenu, daughter-in-law of the deceased woman. In her complaint, she said she and her husband were at home when they heard noises coming from outside their home.

“When my husband and I came out, we saw that our neighbours Kamla Devi, Sampat and their sons Ram Singh, Lakhan and Shankar were beating our family members. Sampat and his family attacked my brothers-in-law Raju, Ajay and Vijay, and mother-in-law. During the fight, Ajay and Vijay died on the spot. My mother-in-law succumbed to her injuries at during treatment,” Meenu said in her complaint. —