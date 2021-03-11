Five of family get life term for murder

Gurugram, April 23
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr DN Bhardwaj sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman and her two sons.
The incident happened on April 22, 2016, in Vikas Nagar Colony when a brawl broke out between neighbours.
The complaint was filed by Meenu, daughter-in-law of the deceased woman. In her complaint, she said she and her husband were at home when they heard noises coming from outside their home.
“When my husband and I came out, we saw that our neighbours Kamla Devi, Sampat and their sons Ram Singh, Lakhan and Shankar were beating our family members. Sampat and his family attacked my brothers-in-law Raju, Ajay and Vijay, and mother-in-law. During the fight, Ajay and Vijay died on the spot. My mother-in-law succumbed to her injuries at during treatment,” Meenu said in her complaint. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...