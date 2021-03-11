Five of family get life terms for beating three of their neighbours to death

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 23

The court of additional district and sessions judge Dr D N Bhardwaj on Friday sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 6,500 each. As per order, failure in paying fine would lead to increase in imprisonment term.

According to police, the case dated back to April 22, 2016 where a family of Gurugram’s Vikas Nagar colony got embattled with their neighbours over keeping some construction material, including iron rods, in front of former's house.

Vikas Nagar resident Sampat, his wife Kamala Devi, and their three sons Ram, Lakhan and Shankar got at loggerheads with the victims’ family as part of iron rods was placed in front of their house.

In her complaint, Meenu stated that she was inside her house with her husband Dharmendra when she heard people shouting outside.

She said on hearing the noise, they rushed out and found that Sampat, his wife and sons were abusing and beating her family members.

“The construction work of our house was in progress and some iron bars were kept outside the house. Some bars were also kept in front of Sampat’s house. When I came out, they started abusing and using casteist words against us. Soon after, Sampat, along with his family attacked my brother-in-law Raju, Ajay, Vijay and mother-in-law Langshree. They were beating them with sticks and rods. When I and my husband Dharmendra went to intervene, we were also attacked and sustained injuries. In this course, Ajay and Vijay died on the spot while my mother-in-law Langshree died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi during the treatment”, Meenu mentioned in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 23, 2016 at Sector 10 A police station and all the five accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The case was in court and charges against the accused were proved by the evidences produced in the court.