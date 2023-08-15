Five of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Bhiwani

Hisar, August 14
The Bhiwani police arrested five members of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Bhiwani district today.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said here today that the accused were planning to kill a person belonging to a rival group on August 15 in Bhiwani district.
The SP said on a tip-off, the police raided a liquor vend on the Soi-Baliali road near Bapora village and nabbed the accused. The police seized three pistols, 70 cartridges and three magazines from them.
The accused were identified as Vikas, Naveen and Deepak of Tosham in Bhiwani district and Mahender Pratap and Mohit from Uttar Pradesh. The SP said they had been instructed to commit the murder by one Sachin, who was in jail in connection with the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He said a youth Ravi Boxer, who was friend of Sachin, was shot dead by his rivals in 2022 and Sachin had given the assignment to eliminate the person who was involved in the murder of Ravi Boxer to settle the score.
