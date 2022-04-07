Five-pond system in Karnal village full of filth, cries for govt attention

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 6

Five-pond system in Pundrak village of the district, needs attention of the administration as its water is overflowing and is full of filth causing inconvenience to locals.

Residents blame the authorities for not taking care of this system, which was developed not only beautify the village, but also to cater to the needs of the irrigation facility of small and marginal farmers, who have been deprived of irrigation facility due to “Five-ponds system was developed for the beautification of our village, but now it has become a matter of concern as it has become dirty and unhealthy. It is full of filth, emitting foul smell which is unbearable for locals,” said Devinder Kumar, a resident of Pundrak village.

There is no proper outlet, due to which filth decays, causing inconvenience to the residents, he said.

Another resident said on condition of anonymity that the villagers had raised this issue at several platforms, but to no avail. It was a commendable project, which was started with a lot of fanfare, but now it had witnessed a roadblock and lying neglected.

He said in February 2018, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to form a pond authority for the conservation of the ponds. The authority was formed to develop five pond system and also its treat filthy water, which would further be used for agriculture.

“There is an urgent need to protect and conserve the ponds in the villages. Our village is an example where the state government had developed five-pond system, but due to negligence in upkeeping, it has become a breeding ground of diseases,” he added.

Parminder Sigh, XEN, Panchayati Raj Institution, said the village generated huge quantity of cow dung, which directly flowed into the pond. “We got the pond cleaned recently, but due to no outflow, it is clogged. We have prepared a fresh estimate to make it functional,” said the XEN.