 Five projects worth Rs 97 crore approved at secretaries’ meet : The Tribune India

Five projects worth Rs 97 crore approved at secretaries’ meet

CM in Budget speech had announced strengthening roads in ind’l estates

Five projects worth Rs 97 crore approved at secretaries’ meet

File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal presided over the second meeting of the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), constituted to monitor the implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) here today. At the meeting, five projects worth about Rs 97 crore were approved.

Addressing the meeting, Kaushal said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presenting the 2022-23 Budget speech had announced the strengthening of roads in all industrial estates located in the state and moving ahead with this, five projects related to the strengthening of roads were approved.

Kaushal said to strengthen connectivity in industrial parks and economic zones under PM Gati Shakti, roads would be widened and strengthened in Sector 38, Phase II, Industrial Estate in Rai, Sonepat. “It will cost around Rs 16.13 crore. The industrial estate is spread over an area of 375 acres and the mapping of this project has been completed on PM Gati Shakti NMP,” he added.

Meanwhile, the work of strengthening the roads will also be initiated at the Barhi Industrial Estate, Phase I of Sonepat at the cost of Rs 11.52 crore, said the Chief Secretary. He said at present, 472 industrial units were operating in this industrial estate spread over 275 acres. He said the strengthening of the roads would provide better accessibility to these units for carrying out day-to-day work. “With the development of better infrastructure, not only the industrial units will be able to expand their units, but it will eventually increase employment opportunities too,” said Kaushal.

He said a mega food park was also being set up in the Barhi Industrial Sector in an area of 75 acres. The food park would be hi-tech and a better system would be developed here with modern machines. This would attract entrepreneurs to Haryana, which would further encourage industries here, he added.

Kaushal said the roads at IMT Bawal, Phase-II in Rewari, would also be widened and strengthened at a cost of Rs 11.51 crore. At present, a total of 260 industrial units were running in this industrial sector built on 1,015 acres. He said an approval was also given in the meeting for the two-lane Jamalpur road from Panchgaon to Farukhnagar on a budget of about Rs 44 crore. This road will start from the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and go through National Highway-352 (West) to the Model Economic Township, Jhajjar. “Apart from this, to strengthen the connectivity in Gurugram and Nuh, the road will be widened and strengthened at a cost of Rs 13.66 crore. This road will start from Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and will go till National Highway 919,” he added. He said the area was a logistics hub, wherein many warehouses existed and strengthening these roads would further boost the logistics efficiency in the NCR region.

472 industrial units in Barhi estate

  • The work of strengthening roads will also be initiated at the Barhi Industrial Estate, Phase I of Sonepat at a cost of Rs 11.52 crore
  • At present, 472 industrial units are operating in this industrial estate spread over 275 acres
  • The strengthening of the roads will provide better accessibility to these units for carrying out day-to-day work

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

6
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

7
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

10
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students