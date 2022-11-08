Five projects worth Rs 97 crore approved at secretaries’ meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal presided over the second meeting of the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), constituted to monitor the implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) here today. At the meeting, five projects worth about Rs 97 crore were approved.

Addressing the meeting, Kaushal said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presenting the 2022-23 Budget speech had announced the strengthening of roads in all industrial estates located in the state and moving ahead with this, five projects related to the strengthening of roads were approved.

Kaushal said to strengthen connectivity in industrial parks and economic zones under PM Gati Shakti, roads would be widened and strengthened in Sector 38, Phase II, Industrial Estate in Rai, Sonepat. “It will cost around Rs 16.13 crore. The industrial estate is spread over an area of 375 acres and the mapping of this project has been completed on PM Gati Shakti NMP,” he added.

Meanwhile, the work of strengthening the roads will also be initiated at the Barhi Industrial Estate, Phase I of Sonepat at the cost of Rs 11.52 crore, said the Chief Secretary. He said at present, 472 industrial units were operating in this industrial estate spread over 275 acres. He said the strengthening of the roads would provide better accessibility to these units for carrying out day-to-day work. “With the development of better infrastructure, not only the industrial units will be able to expand their units, but it will eventually increase employment opportunities too,” said Kaushal.

He said a mega food park was also being set up in the Barhi Industrial Sector in an area of 75 acres. The food park would be hi-tech and a better system would be developed here with modern machines. This would attract entrepreneurs to Haryana, which would further encourage industries here, he added.

Kaushal said the roads at IMT Bawal, Phase-II in Rewari, would also be widened and strengthened at a cost of Rs 11.51 crore. At present, a total of 260 industrial units were running in this industrial sector built on 1,015 acres. He said an approval was also given in the meeting for the two-lane Jamalpur road from Panchgaon to Farukhnagar on a budget of about Rs 44 crore. This road will start from the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and go through National Highway-352 (West) to the Model Economic Township, Jhajjar. “Apart from this, to strengthen the connectivity in Gurugram and Nuh, the road will be widened and strengthened at a cost of Rs 13.66 crore. This road will start from Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and will go till National Highway 919,” he added. He said the area was a logistics hub, wherein many warehouses existed and strengthening these roads would further boost the logistics efficiency in the NCR region.

