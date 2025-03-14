DT
Home / Haryana / Five sentenced to 7 years in jail for kidnapping, robbery

Five sentenced to 7 years in jail for kidnapping, robbery

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Gupta has sentenced five members of a ‘cabbie gang’ to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, along with fines, for kidnapping and robbing two youths at gunpoint after offering them a lift in 2022....
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:18 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Gupta has sentenced five members of a ‘cabbie gang’ to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, along with fines, for kidnapping and robbing two youths at gunpoint after offering them a lift in 2022.

The accused not only assaulted the victims but also stole cash, mobile phones and a purse and transferred money through UPI. An FIR was filed at the Manesar police station following the incident.

According to the police, the crime took place on July 10, 2022, around 4.30 am, when an employee of a Manesar-based private company and his friend accepted a lift in a car from the Manesar bus stand to Anand Vihar in Delhi. The victims reported five youths were already in the car. After travelling a short distance, the gang began beating them, robbing them of their belongings and threatening them with a pistol and knife. The gang forced the victims to transfer Rs 27,000 to their PhonePe accounts. After approximately two hours, the victims were dropped near Nirvana Country, Sector 50, in Gurugram and the gang fled.

During the investigation, the Manesar police arrested the five suspects — Vivek alias Bada, Pawan, Chintu, Avdhesh and Sonu. The police seized the vehicle used in the crime, along with a country-made pistol, a cartridge and a knife.

Based on the evidence and witness testimonies, Judge Gupta sentenced the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Additionally, a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on Sonu and Rs 20,000 each on the other four convicts, said a police spokesperson.

