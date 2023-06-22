Five thrash shop owner in Gurugram, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 21

Angered after they were refused free biryani, a group of youths thrashed a chicken shop operator. The incident took place near Vatika Chowk, Badshahpur, a couple of days ago. The chicken shop was operated by Mohammad Masood and two of his brothers.

Five accused — Naveen, Monu alias Chota, Priyanshu alias Boda, Anil Kumar and Rohit Yadav — were arrested on Wednesday. “Monu owed Masood around Rs 1,600. When Monu’s friends went to the chicken shop to take biryani for free, Masood refused. At this, Monu’s friends thrashed Masood,” the complainant said.