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Home / Haryana / Five top forest officers against two sanctioned posts in Haryana

Five top forest officers against two sanctioned posts in Haryana

Cadre imbalance leaves key middle-level positions understaffed

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Deepender Deswal
Hisar, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The state’s forest and tree cover together accounts for just over 7% of its geographical area. File
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Haryana, where only around 3.6% of the geographical area is under forest cover, has a top-heavy Forest Department, with five Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCFs) in position against just two sanctioned posts.

The state’s forest and tree cover together accounts for just over 7% of its geographical area, according to official data, making the imbalance in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) cadre particularly noteworthy in a state that remains one of the most forest-deficient in the country.

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According to department sources, the IFS cadre sanctioned by the state in 2017 has a total strength of 58 officers. The sanctioned cadre includes one PCCF (Head of Forest Force), one PCCF (Wildlife), five Additional PCCFs (APCCFs), six Chief Conservators of Forests (CCFs), seven Conservators of Forests (CFs) and 16 Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs), besides posts earmarked for deputation, leave reserve and training reserve. However, the present working strength reflects a significant mismatch at various levels.

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Sources said five officers were currently at the PCCF level against two sanctioned posts. In contrast, none of the five sanctioned APCCF-level posts was occupied within the state cadre. Two officers are at the APCCF level but are currently on deputation.

At the CCF level, only two officers are working against six sanctioned posts, while four officers are at the CF level against seven sanctioned posts. At the DCF level, there are 19 officers, including three on deputation.

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A Forest Department official said the imbalance had affected the functioning of the cadre. “It seems that the promotions were ‘awarded like rewaris’, resulting in a situation where the cadre became top-heavy while the middle levels have faced scarcity of the officers to cause a work imbalance,” the official said.

Sources in the department further alleged that, in certain instances, officers who were not eligible for particular posts had been posted to them without following seniority, leading to resentment within the cadre.

Environmental lawyer Naveen Bamal, who has been closely pursuing the forest scenario in Haryana, said the state could ill afford such an administrative imbalance given its limited forest cover.

“The state has barely 3.6% forest cover, making protection and expansion of its green cover an ecological imperative. In such a forest-deficient state, the priority must be a strong field-level forest administration and effective protection of forests and not an over-concentration of senior officers at the top,” he said.

Bamal said the government must ensure that the Forest Department’s machinery was geared towards the larger public interest of preserving and increasing Haryana’s green cover.

“There has been little improvement in its green cover over the past 25 years,” he added.

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