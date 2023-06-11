Five vehicle thieves held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 10

The Gurugram police arrested five vehicle lifters on Saturday and recovered 10 bikes and a Maruti Eco van from their possession.

The accused, identified as Sahab, Asif, Hariom, Mohammad Zaheer and Arshad, were arrested by a team of the Sohna crime unit led by Sub-inspector Satya Prakash on Saturday morning. The police said they will be taken to police remand after being produced in a city court.

“The accused confessed to 11 vehicle thefts. All of them have served in jail earlier too. All the 11 stolen vehicles have been recovered and we are questioning the accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).