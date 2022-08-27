 Five years on, Rs 330-cr power plant project hanging fire in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Five years on, Rs 330-cr power plant project hanging fire in Faridabad

The waste-to-energy unit was expected to come up by June 2019

Five years on, Rs 330-cr power plant project hanging fire in Faridabad

Around 2K tonnes of waste is dumped from Faridabad and Gurugram daily on the site. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, August 26

The project to set up the first waste-to-power plant has failed to take concrete shape, owing to delay in approvals. Though a clearance was received in 2019, the project got stuck in the wake of ban on any fresh construction in the area covered under the the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA).

“The MoU for the Rs 330-crore waste-to-energy plant was signed in June 2017. The project is first of its kind in Haryana. The project had received environment clearances after a wait of 28 months in November 2020, but no progress has been made do date. The project later got entangled in the issue of illegal construction in the forest zone that got prominently flared after the Apex court order for the removal of encroachment in the zone covered by the PLPA last year,” claimed sources in the district administration.

MoU signed in 2017

The MoU was signed in June 2017. The project got environment clearances in November 2020, but no progress has been made. It later got entangled in the issue of illegal construction in the forest zone. —Sources, Dist Admn

Waste accumulated

The 10 MW project was upgraded to 25 MW last year. The delay has only led to the accumulation of waste of around 25 lakh tons, posing a threat to the environment and ground water. —Sunil Harsana, Environmental activist

Resolution soon

The process of the segregation of waste is under way in an environment-friendly technique. The matter has been in the knowledge of the CM office and a resolution is likely to be taken soon. —Yashpal Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

“With the ban on construction in the PLPA zone, especially in the vicinity of Asola wildlife sanctuary, the location of the proposed plant has emerged as a stumbling block. The proposed site is situated in the forest and is also close to the wildlife sanctuary,” said a senior official of the district administration.

The municipal corporations of Faridabad and Gurugram had signed an MoU for setting up the first integrated solid waste management project and had authorised a Chinese company, Ecogreen, to produce 10 MW of power from the waste daily.

The plant was expected to come up by June 2019.

“The 10 MW project was upgraded to 25 MW last year. The delay has only led to the accumulation of waste of around 25 lakh tonnes, posing a threat to the environment and underground water,” said Sunil Harsana, an environmental activist.

Sourced claimed that despite the site being already overfilled, around 2,000 tonnes of waste was dumped from Faridabad and Gurugram daily.

It is reported that the NGT had directed the authorities to treat and remove legacy waste accumulated here within six months in July 2019.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yashpal Yadav said the process of the segregation and bioremediation of waste was under way in an environment-friendly technique to separate soil and recyclables and treat lechete.

The DC added: “The process involves degrading the target pollutants without the use of any toxic chemicals to treat the legacy waste in a proper and scientific manner. The matter has been in the knowledge of the CM office and a resolution is likely to be taken soon.”

#Environment #faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

2
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

3
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

4
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

6
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

7
Haryana

6 of family found dead at home in Haryana's Ambala

8
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

9
Entertainment

Sonali Phogat was taken to Goa on pretext of film shoot; brother says 'PA Sudhir Sangwan told us shooting was on August 24'

10
Jalandhar

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Don't Miss

View All
Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Punjab

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Top News

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad while...

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call

Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call

An anonymous call was received at the police control room fo...

Diaspora condemns racist attack on 4 Indian women in Texas

Diaspora condemns racist attack on 4 Indian women in Texas


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

After six years, differently abled woman sent back to Karnataka

IED under SI's vehicle: Remand of Harpal Singh, Fatehdeep Singh extended

SGPC told to probe maryada 'violation' at Uttarakhand gurdwara

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Police have critical role to play in national security: NN Vohra

BJP serial killer of state govts: Kejriwal

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Facebook friend arrested for murdering pvt hospital nurse

District Health Dept issues advisory on swine flu

Covid claims two more lives, 23 test +ve in Jalandhar district

'Mera Shehar-Mera Mann' drive for cleaner city

After CM’s assurance, farmers lift dharna

After CM's assurance, farmers lift dharna

Ludhiana bizman jumps into Sutlej, dies

Woman embezzles Rs 20.9L from firm

11 sewage samples collected from Ludhiana

Area under cane up in dist, yield dips

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Panel formed to get NAAC accreditation for Punjab colleges

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Board to recover aid from ineligible construction workers in Punjab