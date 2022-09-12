Rewari: Five years on, CM Window complaint yet to be addressed

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, September 11

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) raised concern over the delay in redressal of pending grievances marked through the CM Window. It then directed authorities at the Indira Gandhi University (IGU) to act on the same, within a week. A committee has now been formed to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Probe held Profs, clerk guilty Complainant Gaurav Dalal of Rohtak said professors and the clerk had been held guilty during different inquiries conducted since 2017, but no action taken report has been submitted till now.

Following the non-redressal of a few complaints filed by Gaurav Dalal of Rohtak, against two professors and a clerk at the IGU, recent developments in the matter took place. Dalal accused them of committing irregularities and making bogus payments during a national seminar held in 2014.

He maintained the professors and the clerk had been held guilty during different inquiries conducted since 2017, but no action taken report has been submitted till now. “My office wrote to you several times and gave frequent reminders for a speedy disposal of all the pending grievances and uploading an interim reply or action taken report on the portal. It was also communicated via telephonic calls, but the grievances are still pending. Kindly look into the matter personally, and ensure disposal of all pending grievances, dated before the year 2017 to 2022, within a week,” said Rajeev Rattan, Director, DHE, in a communiqué recently sent to the IGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Prakash Yadav.

“As far as complaints filed by Gaurav Dalal are concerned, a committee led by Dean (Academic Affairs), has been formed to ensure their speedy disposal. These complaints involve some inquiries, which is the main reason behind the delay in their redressal,” said Dr Mahavir Barak, nodal officer, CM window, IGU.

