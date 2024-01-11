Five years on, project for 30-bed hospital hangs fire in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 10

After almost five years since the launch of a project for construction of a 30-bed government hospital in the Old Faridabad zone of the Municipal Corporation, the project is still hanging fire.

The project has failed to make any headway in the absence of any directions from the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), to resume the work, sources in the civic administration claim.

It has been reported that the project got “stuck” after allegations of irregularities in work that was started in 2019, as the officials concerned were found to have revised or changed the overall design of the building by enhancing the bed capacity from 30 to 80 in an unauthorised manner.

The budget of the hospital had been Rs 23 crore. It has been claimed that as the available space had been found inadequate for the enhanced capacity and the revised structure, a probe was ordered into it, which resulted in stopping the work within a year of its launch.

While a report submitted by a senior official of the civic body regarding the charges led to disciplinary action against two officials, the work has not been started since then due to no clear directions from the authorities concerned.

The project was taken up in response to the long-standing demand of residents of Old Faridabad and was to replace the existing building of the dispensary run by the health department.

Its foundation was formally laid by the then Cabinet Minister hailing from the district.

“The delay in completion of the building has only prolonged the wait of a large number of residents of the area, who are forced to go to private hospitals and clinics in view of no government hospital in Old Faridabad,’’ said Krishan Kumar, a resident. He added that the facility was expected to serve a population of over four lakh people.

Ombir Singh, Superintending Engineer, MCF, said work on the design and layout of the hospital was on and work was expected to resume soon. He said the proposal for enhancing the bed capacity was still on the cards.

#Faridabad