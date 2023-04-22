Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 21

Findings gaps in the solid waste generation and processing and sewage treatment, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana Government to set aside Rs 1,500 crore in a ring-fenced account for liquid and solid waste management and upgrading sewage treatment plants (STPs). Such funds will be kept as “non-lapsable”, it said. During a hearing on the matter on Thursday, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal apprised the tribunal of the state’s waste management system. The tribunal pointed out certain gaps in the waste generation and its processing and asked the Chief Secretary that timelines for both solid waste and sewage management be kept sacrosanct.

Stop polluting drains

Asks CS to meet deadlines, stop STPs from polluting drains

The figure of Rs 1,500 crore was arrived as per the calculation of compensation — Rs 300 per metric tonne (MT) for unprocessed legacy waste and Rs 2 crore per minimal liquid discharge (MLD) for untreated liquid waste. As per the Chief Secretary’s presentation, the state has already committed Rs 1,124.64 crore for solid waste and sewage management.

Kaushal, in his presentation, said 5,544 tonnes per day waste was generated in 88 urban local bodies (ULBs), but only 3,942 TPD was processed, leaving a gap of 1,602 TPD. “In sewage management, 1,508 MLD of sewage is generated in urban areas, while the treatment capacity is 1,835 MLD. However, 1,465 MLD is being utilised, leaving a gap of 43 MLD. In rural areas, 104.5 MLD is generated, but 56.37 MLD is being utilised, leaving a gap of 48.13 MLD,” Kaushal said, adding the capacity of 588 MLD was non-compliant.

The Tribunal pointed out that as per a report filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, all 156 STPs in the state were discharging effluents into rivers and drains “which is an unsatisfactory state of affairs”.

“The Chief Secretary may ensure that Samalkha, Faridabad, Gurugram and Palwal ULBs where gap exists urgently install STPs and prevent discharge of waste into drains,” it said.

