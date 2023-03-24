Fix responsibility of erring cops in murder probe: Court

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 23

The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ)-cum-Judge, Special Court for Heinous Crimes Against Women, Amit Sahrawat, has questioned the role of the police in the three-year-old murder case of a woman, Rinku.

He has directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Hisar Range, to fix responsibility of all those erring police officials, if any, who were involved in the investigation of the case. The court also directed the IGP to submit the final/conclusive report before the court on April 17, which was the next date of hearing in the case.

The victim was allegedly murdered by her husband Vikram on April 16, 2020, at their rented accommodation in Hisar. He was a Haryana Police constable and was serving as the PSO/gunman of the then Jind DSP Kaptan Singh. Initially, the police stated that the accused cop had murdered his wife with a “mogra”/ “sota”/ heavy wooden log. The post-mortem had shown two entry wounds and two corresponding exit wounds on the face. Later, the FSL report on May 19, 2020, found firearm discharge residue on the swab. Subsequently, the medical board gave two opinions, but there was no opinion on the cause of the death due to firearm injuries.

The complainant, Vikas (victim’s brother), had approached a Hisar court, requesting for the issuance of directions of further investigation, after which the court passed an order for a probe on February 4, 2021.

Apparently upset with the investigation in the case, the ASJ court stated that the investigating officials, including the HPS and IPS officers, had been changed under the orders of this court as well as of the earlier court, but things were the same for the past three years.