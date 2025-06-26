Fixed power tariff sparks industrial backlash in state

The HSIIDC Industries Welfare Association, Sirsa, has come out strongly against the Haryana Government’s decision to impose a new fixed electricity tariff on all newly established industries starting April 1, 2025. Terming the move as "a direct blow" to the state’s industrial progress, the association warned that it would hinder investment and lead to job losses.

Association president Bimal Bhatia criticised the tariff structure, saying it contradicts the state government’s claims of promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

“Instead of supporting entrepreneurs, the government is burdening them with an unfair and impractical power tariff that will discourage new investment and lead to a rise in unemployment,” Bhatia said.

As per the new policy, new industries will be required to pay high fixed electricity charges based on their sanctioned load — regardless of actual consumption. For example, an industry with a 100-kilowatt load will be liable to pay Rs 25,000 per month as fixed charges, even if it consumes far less power.

“This system is financially draining and unjustified, especially for small and seasonal units that don’t operate at full capacity throughout the year,” Bhatia said.

He warned that the policy will act as a financial trap for new entrepreneurs, potentially pushing them away from investing in Haryana. The association also flagged other challenges already hurting the industrial sector, including rising raw material prices and input costs.

“This hike in power tariff will further escalate production costs, making it difficult for industries to stay competitive,” Bhatia said.

In a direct appeal to the government, the association demanded immediate rollback of the new tariff. It urged that power charges should be based strictly on actual usage rather than fixed load and any change in policy must be implemented only after consultation with industry stakeholders.

“If the government fails to act, the entire industrial community will be left with no option but to protest,” Bhatia warned.