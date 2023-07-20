Flash flood leaves 128 transformers, 105 poles damaged

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 19

A number of transformers, electricity poles and transmission lines have been either uprooted or damaged after a flash flood battered villages and other parts of the district along the Yamuna. It also caused major losses to the power corporation.

According to the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Karnal circle, the estimated loss is over Rs 1 crore. However, nearly 40 per cent of the damaged infrastructure has been replaced with new poles and equipment for ensuring continuous power supply.

A report submitted by the Karnal circle to the government revealed that 105 poles and 128 transformers had been damaged by the flash flood. “As water entered six powerhouses at Biana, Gheer, Rindal, Rasulpur and Nagla Mega; and Dhakwala villages, it disrupted the electricity supply,” said an official.

The authorities are claiming that they have restored the power supply of residential areas and the supply of agriculture feeders will be restored once the water recedes.

“Assessment of losses to the UHBVN is being carried out and so far, we have evaluated a loss of over Rs 1 crore. A report has been sent to the government in this regard,” said Kashish Mann, SE, UHBVN, Karnal circle.

“We have completed around 40 per cent of repair and the power supply in residential areas of the villages has been restored. As a precautionary measure, the supply has not been restored in agricultural areas, but it will be done soon,” the SE added.

