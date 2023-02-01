Flats allotted to 375 Khori oustees may be cancelled

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 31

The authorities of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) are likely to cancel the allotment of the EWS flats given to 375 oustees of Khori, who have failed to deposit the initial payment of the flats. These were offered to them as part of the rehabilitation process taken up last year, after the demolition of over 9,500 houses in Khori village colony in Surajkund in July 2021.

Applicants wanted accommodation for free }One of the major causes of non-acceptance of the allotment is the cost of the flats, as a majority of the applicants wanted accommodation for free or at very nominal charges, as they had suffered huge losses due to the demolition of their houses. Nirmal Gorana, social activist

While the Supreme Court had ordered rehabilitation of affected persons, it is reported that only 625 out of the total 1,009 persons were found eligible as per the parameters announced by the authorities. But according to officials concerned, only 422 allottees have deposited the initial down payment of Rs 10,000. The allottees are required to pay a monthly installment of Rs 1,950 besides the down payment, it is revealed. It is claimed that those who have accepted the allotment letter, but are yet to submit the down payment are being reminded to proceed further. The authorities are concerned about the fate of another 375 flats, for which the allottees have failed to respond so far, even after six months have passed.

“Four weeks’ time granted to 375 allottees in October last year has lapsed already, the civic body will place the matter before the Supreme Court soon before proceeding further regarding the cancellation of the allotment,” says BS Dhillon, a senior MCF official.

