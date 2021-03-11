Flats, refund not given despite notices, 500 cases pending in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 4

The issuance of arrest warrants against Directors of Ansal Housing Corporation has emerged as just the tip of the iceberg as Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has 500 similar cases of non-execution of refund for non-delivered residential flats.

The cases, which have multiple complainants, pertain to different builders who despite clear orders of the authority to refund the money of homebuyers with interest have failed to do so.

The authority is now set to expedite the hearings and get homebuyers justice within the next few months.

“We will punish the wilful contemner so that the law is upheld. The majority who have failed to provide units were asked to refund as per the law but they didn’t. Despite repeated notices and reminders, the majority of builders in question failed to comply. The authority’s orders cannot be ignored. We are duty bound to deliver justice to aggrieved persons and create a balance between all stakeholders of the real estate sector. We won’t hesitate in

passing strict orders against erring promoters. We shall initiate proceedings against them step by step from attaching assets to issuing warrants,” said HARERA Chairman Dr KK Khandelwal.

Following the orders, there has been panic amongst the accused builders who are reportedly contacting the complainants for out-of-court settlements. These include eight renowned ones who have their hearings lined up this month.

The decision also has many more homebuyers lining up seeking refund for their ordeal. These include the homebuyers of those builders who have been claiming to be out of the jurisdiction of the authority. The authority is also planning an awareness drive to encourage homebuyers in distress to approach it.

“Many people, despite being wronged by the promoter or builder, hesitate in approaching us as they are doubtful about ambit or jurisdiction. They are now approaching the authority and we will ensure that everybody gets respite. We will now announce major refund decisions this week,” added Khandelwal.

Nodal officer appointed