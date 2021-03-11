Flats, refund not given despite notices, 500 cases pending in Haryana

Will expedite hearings and get homebuyers justice soon, says HARERA

Flats, refund not given despite notices, 500 cases pending in Haryana

The issuance of arrest warrants against Directors of Ansal Housing Corporation has emerged as just the tip of the iceberg as Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has 500 similar cases of non-execution of refund for non-delivered residential flats.

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 4

The issuance of arrest warrants against Directors of Ansal Housing Corporation has emerged as just the tip of the iceberg as Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has 500 similar cases of non-execution of refund for non-delivered residential flats.

The cases, which have multiple complainants, pertain to different builders who despite clear orders of the authority to refund the money of homebuyers with interest have failed to do so.

The authority is now set to expedite the hearings and get homebuyers justice within the next few months.

“We will punish the wilful contemner so that the law is upheld. The majority who have failed to provide units were asked to refund as per the law but they didn’t. Despite repeated notices and reminders, the majority of builders in question failed to comply. The authority’s orders cannot be ignored. We are duty bound to deliver justice to aggrieved persons and create a balance between all stakeholders of the real estate sector. We won’t hesitate in

passing strict orders against erring promoters. We shall initiate proceedings against them step by step from attaching assets to issuing warrants,” said HARERA Chairman Dr KK Khandelwal.

Following the orders, there has been panic amongst the accused builders who are reportedly contacting the complainants for out-of-court settlements. These include eight renowned ones who have their hearings lined up this month.

The decision also has many more homebuyers lining up seeking refund for their ordeal. These include the homebuyers of those builders who have been claiming to be out of the jurisdiction of the authority. The authority is also planning an awareness drive to encourage homebuyers in distress to approach it.

“Many people, despite being wronged by the promoter or builder, hesitate in approaching us as they are doubtful about ambit or jurisdiction. They are now approaching the authority and we will ensure that everybody gets respite. We will now announce major refund decisions this week,” added Khandelwal.

Nodal officer appointed

  • While Ansal Housing Corporation is yet to issue a statement, sources claim they are exploring legal options against the warrants issued against its directors.
  • Meanwhile, HARERA has forwarded the warrants to the Gurugram Police DCP who was called at the authority and asked for urgent execution of the same, besides arrests.
  • A senior official at the authority told The Tribune that he has been appointed nodal officer to deal with future warrants and similar actions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

2
Punjab

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

3
Punjab

Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

4
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

5
Punjab

Centre asks Punjab to import coal; will cost Rs 800 cr

6
Sports

Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

7
Nation

Hindu sisters donate land worth Rs 1.5 crore to Eidgah in Uttarakhand, fulfil father's last wish

8
Punjab

43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

9
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

10
J & K

150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

Almost three times as many died as a result of Covid than officially reported: WHO

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...

4 terror suspects arrested from Haryana’s Bastara toll plaza

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...

Delimitation panel signs final order for redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised

Cities

View All

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Amritsar: Parents apprehensive about online classes

Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amid inflation, building activities take a big hit

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Chandigarh Administration speeds up process for installation of 2 solar plants

Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against IGP

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi civic bodies planning to demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies: Deputy CM Sisodia

Youth should use technology, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Smriti Irani

Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Dates of cricket tourney clash with Class XII boards, students in a fix

Facebook friend booked for rape

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murder

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes