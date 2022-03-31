Flaws in new survey of property IDs raised during minister’s visit

Tribune News Service

Karnal, march 30

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta on Wednesday visited the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) office. During his visit, discrepancies in the new survey of property IDs were the key issue, which was raised not only by residents, but also by the public representatives and officials.

A private company has conducted the survey of the city with the help of drones. After this survey, the residents have to face inconvenience as there are lots of flaws in the IDs, including wrong name, wrong property IDs, excess area, less area and others. An 80-year-old woman told the minister that after the survey, her property ID was made in the names of three persons. She has been making rounds of the office, but all in vain. "The company which has conducted the survey for the property IDs should be penalised, as it has made residents run from pillar to post to get their flaws in property IDs corrected," said Ish Gulati, a councillor who apprised the minister about the problems being faced by the residents.

Earlier, Gupta held a meeting with Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Commissioner Naresh Narwal, Joint Commissioner Gagandeep Singh, councillors and officials of the KMC in the office of the Mayor.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the councillors were asked not to attend the meeting, brewing resentment among them.

Even the minister made it clear that no representative will attend the official meeting. “I have directed the officials not to allow the representative in the official meeting,” said the minister.

In the meeting, the Commissioner informed the minister that they had constituted monitoring committees and the concerned councillors had been made the members of it. Several flaws have been found during the inspection of the works, and the contractors have been directed to remove the flaws.

During this meeting, the minister discussed the ongoing projects of the city as well as the development works. He directed the officials to ensure beautification of parks.

The minister reached the KMC office premises at around 2.20pm and remained there till 4pm. He went to the office of the Commissioner and later reached the citizen facilitation centre (CFC), where he inquired about the services being provided to the residents. He directed the officials to ensure single window system. When he reached the property ID correction centre, he was surrounded by the residents who came there with complaints. “I have come here for the first time after taking the charge as the minister. There is a need to bring about some change in the system. I will get all issues resolved as and when these come to my knowledge,” said the minister.

Action will be initiated if anyone is found involved in corrupt practices, said minister on being asked about the reports of rampant corruption in the civic bodies.

On the issue of spreading wings of AAP in Haryana, he said it was a democracy. The power of vote is strong.

