Float tender to procure artificial limbs for shock-hit boy: HC to medical corp

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited, Panchkula, to initiate steps by floating tender etc. for procuring artificial limbs for Raman, who lost both his arms and a leg in a 2011 electric shock incident.

Advertisement

Raman Swami, a resident of Sanoli Khurd village in Panipat, was just five years old when he came in contact with a high-tension electric wire hanging low over the terrace of his home on November 3, 2011. The incident resulted in the loss of both his arms and his left leg.

Advertisement

The court -- in an interim order passed in August 2025 – had directed the Director General Health Services (DGHS), Haryana, to assemble a team of orthopaedic specialists to explore all options, including transplant surgery, for the boy.

Advertisement

Justice Suvir Sehgal in the order said that pursuant to the interim order, the petitioner was examined on August 6, 2025, and a report with affidavit dated November 24, 2025, of DGHS was submitted which says that 17-year-old Raman was examined by members of the medical board clinically and radiologically at PGIMS Rohtak.

“The patient is a case of triple amputation…the board is of the unanimous opinion that he needs bionic arms with myoelectric technology for bilateral upper limbs for cosmetic and functional purpose. The Department of Orthopaedics, PGIMS Rohtak, does not have facilities to provide such prosthesis. The feasibility for limb transplant surgery can be decided by the centre/hospital which routinely performs such surgery," the affidavit said.

Advertisement

The High Court said that in view of the above backdrop and various orders passed by the court, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited, Panchkula, is directed to initiate steps by floating tender etc. for procuring artificial limbs for the petitioner as has been advised in report dated August 6, 2025, within a period of six weeks.

The court adjourned the hearing for March 16.